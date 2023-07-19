The Los Angeles Clippers have been embroiled in some of the biggest rumors of the NBA offseason. Ever since James Harden optioned into his deal with the Philadelphia 76ers and it was announced that he and the Sixers were going to work on a trade for the disgruntled star, the Clippers were said to be at the top of his list of destinations. The Clippers were reported to have interest as well, and Los Angeles still sits as the favorites to land Harden. The rest of the NBA offseason will now be highly defined by whatever happens between Harden and the Clippers, or even if Harden to the Clippers ever actually materializes. In the meantime, 2023 NBA Summer League came and went, and the Clippers had the opportunity to scout their young guys while the team office focused on Harden. One of the main guys the Clippers were keeping an eye on was Kobe Brown; Brown was the Clippers first-round draft pick this year out of the University of Missouri, spending the last four years with the program. Brown had a good Summer League, although he left the Clippers with one major concern. Based on his performance, the Clippers should really be concerned about Kobe Brown's opportunity in Los Angeles.

The Clippers are currently hanging on for dear life in their championship window. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have failed as a duo so far, and there is still speculation that the Clippers are willing to blow it all up and call it quits on the current era. If they don't, then next season will most likely be the make or break year for George and Leonard as the captains of the Clippers ship. Another failed quest for an NBA Finals ring is suggesting that the Clippers would officially mail it in, that is if they don't do so first during this offseason. Both Leonard and George could be a part of a deal that sends Harden to Los Angeles, although this will remain to be seen. Still, it is clear that the Clippers want to win now, or else an entirely new direction will have to be committed to. For Kobe Brown, this leaves the Clippers with one major concern: How are they going to get him the opportunity he deserves?

*Stats via NBA

Opportunity

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

At 23-years-old, Kobe Brown is coming into the NBA as a very old rookie. This indicates that he has much less time to develop into a player that is deemed serviceable by the Clippers or the NBA in general. At his old age for a rookie, Brown can't really afford to spend too many years on the bench, or he will be entering his prime without any legitimate stretches of NBA playing time. However, with the Clippers fighting for an NBA Finals ring right now, the opportunity to find minutes for Brown just might not be there.

Minutes for Brown on a championship contending team could be there in different circumstances, but Brown is joining a Clippers roster that is very good ahead of him. Brown plays the guard position, and the Clippers have guys like Russell Westbrook, Bones Hyland, Robert Covington, Terance Mann and Norman Powell all at the same spot. It would make a lot of sense for all of these guys to get playing time over Brown during his rookie season when the Clippers are competing for a championship. Although Brown needs to develop, the opportunity just does not look like it will be there right away.

Kobe Brown averaged 15.2 points and 7.0 rebounds in NBA Summer League over five games, which proves that he has plenty of game in his bag. Not to mention, Brown shot 43.3% from the three-point line on 6.0 attempts per game; this is a shooting percentage that could help an NBA team without a doubt. However, these are Summer League numbers, and seeing them translate right away onto an NBA floor is unlikely. Brown could develop into a good player, but he needs the opportunity right now to make mistakes, and at his above average rookie age, he needs the opportunity to develop as soon as he can. Unfortunately, the Clippers just aren't a good situation to make that happen.

It will be very interesting to see how the Clippers decide to use Kobe Brown this season. They will be gunning for an NBA championship again, so allowing a rookie to earn significant minutes on a roster with very capable veterans seems unlikely. However, they can't waste much time in trying to develop Brown or he will be in his mid20s without being ready to contribute. Overall, the biggest concern for the Clippers when it comes down to Kobe Brown is being able to give him the opportunity he needs to become a good NBA player.