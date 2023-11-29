The Los Angeles Clippers take on the Sacramento Kings as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Los Angeles Clippers go on the road to take on the Sacramento Kings Wednesday night! This game will continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Kings prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Clippers are 7-9 to begin this season, and they have not been playing well. Los Angeles is coming off a horrible loss against a short-handed Nuggets team two nights ago. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have both played every game, and they are both averaging over 20 points per game. James Harden has played 11 games for the Clippers, and he is averaging 14.1 points per game to go along with 4.6 rebounds, and 6.2 assists.

The Kings are 10-6, and they have won eight of their last 10 games. The Kings are coming off a massive comeback win against the Golden State Warriors. Sacramento outscored the Warriors by 18 in the second half to claim the one-point victory. De'Aaron Fox leads the team with 29.8 points per game. Domantas Sabonis is right below 20 points per game, but he leads the team with 12.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per contest. Five other players on the Kings average double-digit points.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Kings Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -2 (-110)

Sacramento Kings: +2 (-110)

Over: 231 (-108)

Under: 231 (-112)

How to Watch Clippers vs. Kings

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: KTLA Channel 5, NBC Sports California

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

Los Angeles needs to just flush their loss to the Nuggets and play this game. The good news is they should be able to do some scoring. Sacramento allows over 115 points per game this season, and the Clippers need to take advantage of that. With Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George, the Clippers have real star power on their team. Add in James Harden, and Russell Westbrook and the Clippers have a good chance. As long as they can match the Kings on offense, they will cover the spread.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings are one of the best offenses in the game, especially with De'Aaron Fox on the court. They will have to continue that in this game. Coming off a tough game against the Warriors, the Kings are going to have tired legs. The defense will take a hit because of that. If Fox, Sabonis, and the rest of the offense can have a solid game, the Kings will cover this spread.

The magic number in the NBA seems to be 110. If a team can get to that mark, they will most likely win. For the Kings, they have scored over 110 in 11 of their 16 games. Of those 11 games, the Kings have won nine of them. When the Clippers allow more than 110 points, they are 1-7. With a healthy lineup, the Kings should get to that mark with ease. If they do, there is a good chance the will cover the spread.

Final Clippers-Kings Prediction & Pick

I love the Kings in this game. The Clippers have a good team, but the Kings are just better. Sacramento is listed as the underdog, and that makes me want to bet them even more. I am going to ride with the Kings, and take them to cover the spread as underdogs in this game. I would also be comfortable taking their moneyline.

Final Clippers-Kings Prediction & Pick: Kings +2 (-110), Over 231 (-108)