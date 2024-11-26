The Los Angeles Clippers had a rough offseason. They lost multiple time All-Star Paul George in free agency, when he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. Moreover, the Clippers also lost former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook to the Denver Nuggets. And during the build-up for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Kawhi Leonard aggravated a knee injury while practicing with Team USA. As of this writing, Leonard has yet to see action for the Clippers this season.

As a result, it's easy to see why Los Angeles isn't exactly dubbed a contender.

It's safe to say that the Clippers basically ended another promising era with no championships to show for. But surprisingly, Los Angeles is proving to be a surprise team early into the 2024-2025 season.

The most pleasant surprise for the Clippers has been the emergence of Norman Powell. Powell has been regarded as a dangerous scorer in the league. But with Los Angeles lacking in star power, the former NBA champion has stepped up to answer the call for his team to take the load on offense.

If fans can remember, the Clippers actually managed to acquire Powell back at the trade deadline of the 2021-2022 season. With Powell's scoring breakout, the Clippers have a huge reliever who can fill in for Leonard's absence and potentially the void left by George.

Norman Powell's breakout stretch

Powell is averaging a solid 23.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. This includes a career-best outing in a victory over the Denver Nuggets that saw him explode for 37 points, on 67% shooting from the field and spiked by seven three-pointers.

With the NBA champion taking the load on scoring, his impact has made the Clippers a surprise team. The Clippers are currently 8-7, which is good for the ninth seed in the Western Conference. It's a respectable record, especially when coming into the season with low expectations. Of course, credit should also go to Tyronn Lue for encouraging Powell to be more aggressive offensively.

Although Powell is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, expect the Clippers to lean on the 6'4 guard once again for points when he returns to action. Should Powell continue his remarkable scoring stretch, expect the Clippers to pull out some surprises as the season progresses.

James Harden seamlessly sliding into a facilitator

Another big reason for Powell's remarkable scoring has been James Harden's transition into a playmaker. Usually, Harden would take over the scoring column for any team, which was his daily routine ever since his MVP days with the Houston Rockets. But while Harden is an elite scorer, it seems that he is taking on the role of a facilitator this time around.

With the way Harden attracts opposing defenses, it was a brilliant gameplan to have the Beard set his teammates up. One of the benefactors of Harden's fine playmaking has been Powell. In lieu of Leonard's absence, Harden and Powell have done a tremendous job serving as a one-two punch in the backcourt.

Given that Harden is still in search of his first championship, it isn't surprising that he's willing to sacrifice his scoring numbers in favor of team wins. Although the Clippers aren't heavily favored in this stacked Western Conference, Harden thriving in the point guard role can still open plenty of possibilities for the franchise.

Will Norman Powell continue his massive scoring once Kawhi Leonard returns?

Powell is arguably the primary option for the Clippers right now. However, it's safe to say that this will change when Kawhi Leonard finally returns to the hardwood. Leonard is still the best player on the Clippers team, no matter how stacked his injury history is. In fact, The Klaw is still the Clippers' best hope to end their curse.

But with Leonard's return, it remains to be seen whether Powell can continue his scoring rise. Nonetheless, Powell is no stranger to playing alongside The Klaw, having won a championship together back in Toronto in 2019. Furthermore, even if Leonard does return in game shape, there's no question that the Clippers will also be looking to keep him fresh should the team have a chance to crack at least a Play-In spot.

For now, the Clippers should maximize Powell's emergence. As the saying goes, one needs to strike the iron while it's hot.