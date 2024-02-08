The Clippers' recent success hasn't changed the veteran forward's mind.

The Los Angeles Clippers, back in late October, had to acquire PJ Tucker in addition to James Harden to complete the blockbuster trade that would end up turning the team's fortunes around. While Tucker has clearly lost a step, the hope was that he would continue to be a solid 3-and-D rotation piece for a team with championship aspirations. However, head coach Tyronn Lue has decided to roll with youngsters Kobe Brown, and more recently, the nascent Amir Coffey, removing Tucker completely out of the rotation.

Since November 27, the Clippers have given Tucker a grand total of zero minutes (including garbage time). As a result, Tucker, who has been a starter for much of the past seven seasons, requested a trade, desiring to seek another team where he could be part of the rotation. Now, despite the Clippers' emergence into being one of the best teams in the league since mothballing Tucker, the veteran forward is still seeking a move elsewhere.

According to Clippers beat reporter for ClutchPoints, Tomer Azarly, “the 38-year old’s stance hasn’t changed from when we spoke a few months ago: He wants a trade and an opportunity to play on a contending team.”

Now, given how uninspiring PJ Tucker's play has been this season, it's difficult to envision any contending team seeking out any trade that brings Tucker and the remaining two years and $22.5 million on his deal into the fold. That doesn't seem to be the best use of resources, especially when Tucker is treading the line of being completely washed up.

The Clippers, who have been subtly urged by Kawhi Leonard to acquire a natural power forward, could end up using Tucker's contract, as well as their remaining draft capital, to acquire another rotation piece. That would constitute the team's dream scenario with a few hours to go before the trade deadline.

Nonetheless, given how onerous Tucker's contract is and that he's likely to pick up his player option for next season, the Clippers may have no choice but to keep him on the roster until the end of the season. When the offseason starts, however, Tucker should be much easier to trade since his contract will be expiring by then.