The Los Angeles Clippers were one of the more active teams at the NBA trade deadline. They shipped out fan favorites Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard and declared the John Wall experiment over. They replaced them with Eric Gordon, Mason Plumlee and Bones Hyland. The first two are more recognizable to NBA fans for their on court play. But Hyland made headlines this season for a different reason. Hyland was reportedly unhappy about his playing time and role and welcomed a trade. The Clippers are set to face-off against the Nuggets on Sunday in Hyland’s return to Ball Arena. Before the game, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone was asked about Hyland’s development and he gave an interesting answer via Law Murray of The Athletic.

“I wish him all the best,” was all Michael Malone had to say about Bones Hyland. It might not have ordinarily drawn a response, but Malone had just spent the previous minute gushing about former Nuggets center Mason Plumlee. The behind the scenes issues might never be revealed, but it’s clear the trade was beneficial for all parties involved.

Since the trade, Hyland has appeared in two games for the Clippers and has averaged 7.5 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals in around 16 minutes of play. He’s shot 40 percent from the field, 50 percent from the three-point line and 71.4 percent from the free-throw line. With the arrival of Russell Westbrook, however, Hyland doesn’t appear to be in the Clippers rotation anymore. He did not play against the Sacramento Kings on Friday and he probably won’t play against the Nuggets.