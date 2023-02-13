Bones Hyland clearly doesn’t have a lot of love lost for the Denver Nuggets after they traded him to the Los Angeles Clippers for a minimal return on Thursday ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. He took a parting shot at Jamal Murray in yet another roast of his former team on Monday.

Hyland posted an Instagram video on Friday in the private plane the Clippers had sent for him, telling his followers that “this is how they treat you when they love you,” in a petty reaction from the 22-year-old guard.

The plane post wasn’t a coincidence, after Mike Singer of the Denver Post reported that the Nuggets had disciplined Hyland for walking off the bench in the fourth quarter of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder by making him fly commercial and meet with the team, rather than taking the team-charted flight.

On Monday, another shot was directed at former teammate Murray. When asked in a press conference what the difference would be between playing with great players like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George as opposed to Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, he didn’t mince his words.

“It was a great experience playing with Joker,” Hyland said via ClutchPoints’ Tomer Azarly. “Two guys over here who are phenomenal talents, and over there there’s one guy with phenomenal talent as well.”

Bones Hyland on playing Nikola Jokic & Jamal Murray to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George: “It was a great experience playing with Joker. 2 guys over here who’s a phenomenal talent. And you know over there, it was 1 guy that’s a phenomenal talent as well.” pic.twitter.com/gYbGt1B9Pw — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 13, 2023

A clear shot at Murray as Bones Hyland continues to roast his old team.

It was certainly one of the bigger trade deadline surprises this year, when the Nuggets dealt Bones Hyland, their first-round pick in 2021, to the Clippers for just two second-round picks in return.

“Hyland is a high-upside young guard who was already scoring more than 12 points per game off Denver’s bench. Hyland quickly fell out of favor with the team, in part due to reported clashes with head coach Michael Malone,” according to Yardbarker.com.

It’s clear that Bones Hyland was not working out in Denver, and he’ll now have a chance to compete with Terance Mann, Norman Powell and fellow newcomer Eric Gordon for minutes in Los Angeles.