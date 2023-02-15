Los Angeles Clippers guard Bones Hyland is one of the most charismatic young players in the league.

His energetic personality even spills out onto the court, as the second-year guard uses a variety of ball-handling moves to set himself or a teammate up for a shot attempt. While his play style may have played a part in why the more cut-and-dry Denver Nuggets opted to trade him, it’s still inspired images of popular players like 3-time Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford.

Thats why it’s so unsurprising when the Delaware native is asked what players he looked up to growing up and people are expecting to hear him name someone like Crawford or fellow 3-time Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams.

However, while Bones understands why people would presume those were his favorite players, he says his favorite basketball player was a man who never even played in the NBA: Philip Champion, better known as “Hot Sauce” on the AND1 Mixtape Tour.

“It’s a funny story,” Bones begins.

“A lot of people always ask me that and they always think I’m going to say Jamal [Crawford] or Lou [Williams] or guys that played in the league, but I always say Hot Sauce.”

“Watching him, he’s one of those guys that I looked up to. I used to come home every day from school, eat a bowl of cereal and put on Hot Sauce on my phone and just try to practice his moves.”

Considering the dazzling array of ball-dribbling moves that both players possess, one could say that Hot Sauce — at least a Version 2.0 — did make it to the NBA. However, the Clippers can only hope that he has the NBA success of Crawford and Williams, both of whom played for L.A. during their memorable careers.