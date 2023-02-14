It’s not too often that a contending team with few draft assets to trade and limited cap room to spare gives up on a cost-controlled 22-year old guard who has two years left on his rookie deal following this season. But that’s exactly what the Denver Nuggets did after jettisoning Bones Hyland, the 26th pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for two second-round picks.

At first, it seemed like the Nuggets were only putting out feelers for a potential Hyland trade as they gauged what kind of return he could bring on the market. Afterwards, reports came out stating that Hyland has become frustrated with his bench role behind Jamal Murray, and that the Nuggets grew concerned over his playoff viability or lack thereof.

But now, it appears that Bones Hyland just became too much of a distraction for the Nuggets to bear. Per Marc Stein, the Nuggets reportedly have had enough of the 22-year old guard ever since he walked off the bench late in the Nuggets’ 101-99 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 22. As a punishment, the Nuggets made Hyland fly commercial going to New Orleans for their next game against the Pelicans.

Hyland was inactive during that contest, but he would still play in the three games that came after. But that would be the end of his Nuggets tenure, as he proceeded to receive four straight healthy DNPs before his trade to the Clippers on NBA trade deadline day.

Before Bones Hyland left the Nuggets, Jamal Murray appeared to have tweeted a parting shot against his backup, which prompted some backlash from some of Hyland’s closest confidantes.

While tensions between two parties simmered down, Hyland simply could not let bygones be bygones. The expressive young guard made it clear that the Nuggets only had “one phenomenal player” in Nikola Jokic, a blatant shot at Murray.

Hyland’s talent is clear, as he has shown a penchant for making difficult shots off the bounce from deep range. He would give the Clippers – a mostly veteran squad – an injection of much-needed energy and pace off the bench. But the Clippers should exercise caution nonetheless with a young, mostly unproven player in Hyland lest he too becomes an unnecessary locker room distraction.