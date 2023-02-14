The Los Angeles Clippers made a handful of noteworthy moves prior to the recently-concluded NBA trade deadline. None of them were of the landscape-shifting variety, but there’s no denying that LA is expected to be a stronger side as they look to establish themselves as legitimate title contenders in the second half of the season.

Bones Hyland, Eric Gordon, and Mason Plumlee were the Clippers’ three mid-season additions. The good news for LA supporters is that the trio is expected to make their debut on Tuesday when the Clippers take on the defending champs Golden State Warriors. This report comes via team beat reporter Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.

It is also worth noting that Kawhi Leonard has not been listed on the injury report, and he too is expected to suit up against the Dubs after sitting out Friday’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks due to rest purposes.

We are now about to see a new-look Clippers side at full strength on Tuesday, and the fact that they’re coming off three days off means that they should be well-rested ahead of their game against the Warriors, who themselves are fresh off a loss against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

Both Hyland and Gordon are expected to provide depth for the Clippers’ depleted backcourt. This team still needs to resolve their current dilemma at the point guard slot after offloading both Reggie Jackson and John Wall prior to the deadline. Bones had his fair share of PG minutes with the Denver Nuggets, so he could prove to be a solution to this problem for LA.