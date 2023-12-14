Carmelo Anthony weighs in on the current state of the NBA and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Super teams have been relevant in the NBA for decades. However, this particular season there don't seem to be too many super teams. Instead, we have several amazing duos. With that in mind, NBA legend, Carmelo Anthony, pinpoints the Los Angeles Clippers as the league's only current super team.

During a Wave Sports + Entertainment Original YouTube episode of 7PM in Brooklyn, Anthony weighed in on the state of super teams in the league. Essentially, he believes any team to has three to four superstar-level players qualifies as a super team. For that reason, he picked the Clippers as the only current franchise to meet those specifications right now.

“To me, [Team] USA was a super team… [The] '04 Lakers [were] a super team. Even though they didn't pan out, they [were] a super team on paper…Anything more than two or three is a super team…there only is one super team in the NBA and that's the Clippers because of what they have…you got four of the best players of all time in NBA history on one team… There are no duos – PG [Paul George], Kawhi [Leonard]; Russ[ell Westbrook], and James [Harden]… So, that's the only super team, I think.”

It's interesting hear Carmelo Anthony dissect super teams in the NBA. Especially considering he doesn't believe the LeBron James-led Miami Heat qualified. Regardless, LA really is the only team that meets the Anthony's expectations.

The Clippers kicked off the season to a slow start. However, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden are beginning to figure it out. LA is currently on a three-gam win streak and certainly have the fire power to shake things up in the Western Conference.

Typically, we consider super teams as favorites to win the the championship. The Clippers have a long way to go before reaching that goal. But Carmelo Anthony makes a good point. Try to name another current NBA team that has that many big name stars on the roster.