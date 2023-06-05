The Los Angeles Clippers are promoting Trent Redden to general manager and Mark Hughes to senior vice president and assistant general manager, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Clippers are adjusting after former general manager Michael Winger departed to be president of the Washington Wizards.

Wojnarowski said in a story Redden and Hughes, who were assistant general managers, will continue to report to Clippers president Lawrence Frank.

Redden has been an assistant general manager for the Clippers since 2017, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was previously an assistant general manager and vice president of basketball operations for the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2013 to 2018.

Hughes has also had assistant general manager duties with the Clippers since 2017. He was previously a scout and director of player personnel for the New York Knicks.

Winger announced his decision last month to join the Wizards after he spent six years with the Clippers. Via a statement in a story from Wojnarowski:

“I am honored to lead Monumental Basketball, with all three teams (Wizards, WNBA's Washington Mystics and G-League's Go-Go) as proud representations of a unique and powerful region that has shown loyalty and patience throughout various levels of success,” Winger said.

Winger was previously the director of basketball operations with the Cleveland Cavaliers and later the assistant general manager for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Clippers have a big offseason ahead. They are preparing for a new arena in 2024 and have to decide if they want to try and win a championship with current stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George as leaders or move on.

Leonard and George can receive contract extensions this summer. Los Angeles also has to make free agency decisions about center Mason Plumlee and guard Russell Westbrook.

The Clippers were eliminated in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Phoenix Suns.