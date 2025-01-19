The Los Angeles Clippers will be taking on their rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, and they may be without a few of their key players in the matchup. James Harden is dealing with an illness, Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac have back soreness, and Kris Dunn has left knee soreness.

That's four starters for the Clippers, and they would be in a world of trouble if none of them would be able to suit up. The Clippers have been on a role as of late, and they've also gotten Kawhi Leonard back after he missed the beginning of the season. It'll be interesting to see who is available and who is not against the Lakers.

James Harden's injury status vs. Lakers

James Harden is listed as questionable against the Lakers, as well as Norman Powell, Ivica Zubac, and Kris Dunn. Harden and Powell have been playing at an All-Star level this season, and it's helped them get to fifth in the Western Conference at 23-17. To make things even better, Kawhi Leonard has returned, and he looks like he hasn't missed a step. The Clippers have been cautious with his minutes, and he's not playing back-to-backs, which is a good way to keep him healthy.

“I'm just playing, really,” Kawhi Leonard said after a Clippers game. “And trying to do my job to help the team win, that's all I do. I feel good. As long as I'm feeling good on the court, I'm able to move quickly, get to my spots, that's all I'm looking for.”

There's a chance that Leonard doesn't fully get back into the fold for the Clippers, and that might be okay with the team as long as they're still winning.

The Lakers are right below the Clippers in the standings, and a win could put them ahead of them.