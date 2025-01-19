ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Lakers will make their first trip to Intuit Dome to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers. It will be a showdown in Inglewood as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Lakers-Clippers prediction and pick.

The Lakers lead the head-to-head series 153-86. Ultimately, they went 3-1 against the Clippers last season. But the Clippers are 7-3 over the past 10 games against the Lakers. This will be the first meeting between the Lakers and Clippers this season and the beginning of a brand new rivalry as the Lakers see Intuit for the first time.

Here are the Lakers-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Clippers Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +6 (-110)

Moneyline: +200

Los Angeles Clippers: -6 (-110)

Moneyline: -245

Over: 218.5 (-110)

Under: 218.5 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Clippers

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: NBA TV, FDSS and Sportsnet-LA

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Lakers are struggling on the boards, and it is incredibly odd, considering they were in the top 5 in that category. Unfortunately, defense has also been an issue, and Austin Reaves took responsibility for the woes. The Lakers are 28th in rebounding and 18th in blocked shots, highlighting some lingering problems. Despite these issues, the Lakers still maintain the lead in the Pacific Division and come into this game with a 22-17 record. Additionally, they are currently clinging to fifth place in the Western Conference.

Anthony Davis did not play on Friday, being a late scratch because of a foot injury. Significantly, expect him to be a game-time decision again unless the Lakers clear him early. Davis has been excellent this season, averaging 25.8 points and 11.9 rebounds per game while shooting 52.3 percent from the floor.

LeBron James also has a foot injury, but he played. He is averaging 23.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game while shooting 51.6 percent from the hardwood, including 40.2 percent from beyond the arc. Austin Reaves had a great game on Friday, scoring 14 points and 14 assists while shooting 5 for 9. Ultimately, he is averaging 18.5 points and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field. Rui Hachimura also is playing well, averaging 12.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field, including 41.9 percent from the triples.

The defense has had some mixed results recently. After allowing 126 points in an ugly home loss to the San Antonio Spurs, the Lakers have allowed just 108 to the Miami Heat and 101 to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Lakers will cover the spread if their offense can gel immediately and build a significant lead. Then, they must defend well, and not allow the Clippers to drive down the middle.

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Clippers seek frontcourt depth and a proper backup for Ivica Zubac. Overall, the Clips are 14th in rebounds and playing well mostly. But there are still pieces they need for the Clippers to contend regularly. The Clippers also have nearly a full team back.

Kawhi Leonard has played four games and is averaging 12.3 points per game. While the Clippers have learned to play without him, he is still an elite player (when healthy) and can be the catalyst for this game. Norman Powell has been exceptional all season. He averages 23.7 points per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the floor. Meanwhile, James Harden remains solid, averaging 21.4 points per game. Zubac has been a force in the paint, averaging 14.9 points and 12.5 rebounds while shooting 61.7 percent from the floor.

The Clippers must contain James and Reaves while forcing them to defer to teammates. If Davis plays, Zubac must conquer this tough assignment and not let him get through. Whoever plays best in the second quarter will have all the momentum, meaning the benches must show up to play.

The Clippers will cover the spread if they can score early and keep the Lakers on their heels. Then, they must win the board battle and prevent the Lakers from getting easy shots.

Final Lakers-Clippers Prediction & Pick

The Lakers are 19-20 against the spread, while the Clippers are 25-15 against the odds. Moreover, the Lakers are 8-11 against the spread on the road, while the Clippers are 14-6 against the spread at home. The Lakers are 7-1 against the spread when facing the Pacific Division, while the Clippers are 6-1 against the odds when facing the division.

The Lakers are iffy with injuries, and the Clippers are a better team than they were when the season began. Consequently, I think those factors will make a slight difference but the Lakers will keep this game and cover the spread on the road.

Final Lakers-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers: +6 (-110)