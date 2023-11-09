James Harden, over the years, has gotten accustomed to being the lead guy on his own team. And in the process of being the guy for the Houston Rockets from 2013 to 2020, Harden has built some habits that he'll be having difficulties getting out of his system now that he's a member of the stacked Los Angeles Clippers roster. For one, Harden, being the preeminent rhythm player in the NBA, prefers to take a rhythm dribble when taking shots from beyond the arc instead of just letting it fly off the catch.

And this tendency of Harden's has already cost him in his first two games as a member of the Clippers. As Law Murray of The Athletic pointed out, Harden has eschewed wide-open catch-and-shoot threes in favor of semi-contested triples off the bounce, clanking them on multiple occasions. On Wednesday night, Harden was guilty of this once again, and he saw his shot get stuffed by the go-go gadget arms of Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges.

James Harden himself acknowledged, after the Clippers' 100-93 loss to the Nets, that he has to be more willing to let those catch-and-shoot triples fly, especially given the attention Kawhi Leonard and Paul George can draw as shot-creating weapons themselves.

“The more I do it, and I work on it every single day, it's just, I don't get them in the games. So it's weird to me. Tonight, I made one, shot two, should have shot maybe four. So as the games go and I get more comfortable, I'll start shooting more,” Harden said, via Law Murray of The Athletic.

Integrating a superstar as ball-dominant as James Harden is to a team that already has three of those kinds of players won't be an easy task at all for the Clippers. As Patrick Beverley said, someone will have to defer. Perhaps this is the picture of taking a backseat — letting other superstars cook while feasting on the easier looks they create. And in time, maybe the Clippers figure out how to best utilize all their superstars in their quest to win the franchise's first championship.