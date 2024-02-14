It doesn't appear as if PJ Tucker will be playing for the Clippers again.

Los Angeles Clippers veteran forward PJ Tucker and guard Bones Hyland have been sent home from the team ahead of their matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Tucker has been frustrated with his role, and it was originally reported by Charania that he was stepping away from the team ahead of the All-Star break in order to “reset” for the stretch run of the season.

Tucker, 38, was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Clippers as part of the James Harden deal at the beginning of the 2023-24 season. After playing in 12 games for Los Angeles, Tucker fell out of the rotation and has not played since November 27.

Ahead of the trade deadline, Tucker voiced his frustrations with the organization, making it clear that he wanted to play somewhere else where he was valued for his talent. The 13-year veteran also took to social media, posting “All this s**t is a f***ing joke,” on Instagram after the team kept him at the trade deadline.

When speaking with ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly in December, Tucker made it clear that he can still contribute for a contending team in this league and be more than just an older voice on the bench or in the locker room.

“I feel like I still got a lot to contribute to a team to be able to win, whether that's here or somewhere else,” Tucker said. “I know myself, my worth. I know what I bring. I know what I've brought. I know what I can continue to bring. And with that, I want to be able to go to a good team that I can be able to help that.”

With Tucker remaining on the Clippers' roster past the trade deadline, many speculated that he could become a prime buyout candidate for several playoff-contending teams around the league. However, Tucker won't be seeking a buyout at this time, as he is making $11 million this season and owns an $11.5 million player option for the 2024-25 season.

Hyland was another player the team looked into moving ahead of the trade deadline. He was acquired by Los Angeles ahead of the 2023 trade deadline in exchange for two second-round picks. The 23-year-old has only played in 19 games this season, averaging 6.2 points per game.

No reasoning has been given on why either player was sent home by the team. Whether or not the Clippers look to insert Tucker or Hyland back into their rotations upon their returns to the team is unknown.

The Clippers currently find themselves 35-17 on the season, just two games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves for the best record in the Western Conference.