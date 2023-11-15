James Harden of the Los Angeles Clippers fired back at Dallas Mavericks analyst Brian Dameris for his viral clip.

Bally Sports Southwest NBA analyst Brian Dameris, who covers the Dallas Mavericks, recently went viral for his take on James Harden. Dameris said that Harden was the problem at every stop after he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. The clip was deleted from the company's Twitter account because it “did not reflect the Mavericks organization,” and James Harden took some time to respond to the clip.

“I didn't even hear exactly what he said, but people were telling me he was going in on me,” Harden said, via Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. “He doesn't know me or the situation. That would be f**ked up if I went at him and starting being disrespectful to him, but I can't.

“They don't know anything. They just go off what they see on social media or hearsay. I don't know exactly what he said, but I pay that s**t no mind. … I do a really good job at ignoring the noise because it doesn't affect me. It's just people talking. I guarantee that if you put whoever is talking in this situation, it wouldn't be beneficial for them. That's my mindset, but my focus is getting wins.”

The Clippers are 0-5 since acquiring James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers, and they will look to break the losing streak on Friday against the Houston Rockets. The Clippers will have to continue to work Harden into the rotation to find the best way the team can operate, and it might take time, but the early speed bumps have proved to be rough.

In the long-term, Harden and LA hope to prove Brian Dameris wrong. Friday against the Rockets could be a good chance to change the narrative for Harden. It is the team some thought he would land with this summer, but now he is trying to make the Clippers winners.