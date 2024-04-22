LOS ANGELES, CA — After an entire season of being unable to punch first when it comes to a matinee game, the LA Clippers wasted no time punching first, and then some. Without Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Paul George led the Clippers to a Game 1 win over Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 Sunday afternoon.
The Clippers defeated the Mavs 109-97 in Game 1 Sunday, leading wire-to-wire. Harden finished with a team-high 28 points and eight assists for the Clippers. Paul George, who got off to a rough first three quarters of shooting, finished with 22 points — 11 in the fourth quarter — to go along with his six rebounds and three assists.
While the two Clippers stars were fantastic, the player of the game award probably goes to Ivica Zubac, who finished with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Zubac thoroughly outplayed Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively, and whichever other big man the Mavs threw at him.
“Ty Lue said first play is going to be for me and that first play I was able to get pretty deep in a paint,” Ivica Zubac said after the win. “He fouled me and we kept going to it. It was successful for us and as long as I keep taking advantage of it, getting good looks and finishing, I think we're going to go to me a little more.”
Zubac's 20 points marked a new playoff career-high and his 15 rebounds were one shy of tying his career-high in a playoff game.
“I'm very proud of Zu,” Paul George added after Game 1. “Zu can go dominate every night. I thought he understood his presence and he was awesome. He was awesome. He was a straight bucket when we threw it to him and he was controlling the paint and we're going to be very good. Anytime Zu is playing at that level, I just thought he dominated tonight.”
Afternoon games have been a crux for the Clippers throughout the last decade, but especially so over the last few years. In fact, the team had trailed by double-digits in every single afternoon game they had this season — 11 to be exact. Zubac and Harden wouldn't let the Clippers get off to a rough start Sunday, as the two combined for 21 of the Clippers' 31 first quarter points.
James Harden in particular was hot in the first half, registering 20 of his 28 points on 6-of-10 shooting with four three-pointers. At one point, Harden scored eight straight points to close out the first quarter and give the Clippers a nice cushion heading into the second period.
That scoring burst from Harden was necessary without Kawhi Leonard, but it also served as a reminder that he's still capable of big scoring performances when necessary.
“I can score with the best of them, you know what I mean?” James Harden said after beating the Mavs. “I still can score with the best of them. My role for this team is just generating really good shots and making guys' jobs easier. And then when my number to score is called, then you score the basketball. Obviously, Kawhi is out, so my playmaking and my volume is going to go up a little bit more and took advantage of it.”
James Harden on why he came out firing away in the first half:
Leonard missed Game 1 with right knee inflammation, his ninth consecutive game missed going back to March 31st against the Charlotte Hornets. Head coach Tyronn Lue said the team wasn't ruling out Leonard for Game 2 on Monday night, but wouldn't be able to divulge if he'll be able to play.
Regardless of whether or not he is playing in Game 2, Paul George says the team has supreme confidence in their depth, coaching staff, and preparedness to pull out victories.
“It's not like we felt we weren't going to win because we don't have Kawhi,” George explained. “We still feel confident and comfortable regardless who's suiting up, who's not suiting up. So yeah, we know how good we can be. We're greatly coached. We got a great locker room. We got more than enough.
“Like I said, we're going to hold it down until Kawhi comes back. Honestly he is the piece we do need if we plan on winning it all and getting to where we want to get to. But we're going to hold it down for him until he's ready to return and we feel comfortable with where we're at.”
Paul George on playing without Kawhi Leonard:
It's a short turnaround for Game 2 between the Clippers and Mavs, which will tip off on Tuesday night at 7:00 PM PST. The Clippers are expected to hold a practice on Monday, which could provide some insight into the injury status of Kawhi Leonard.