The Los Angeles Clippers' James Harden made a move on Victor Wembanyama that few saw coming and few have done against the towering Frenchman.

The Los Angeles Clippers battled the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, with the Clippers leading a few minutes into the third quarter.

New Clippers acquisition James Harden has brought a different type of energy and vibe to the team, something Clippers star Paul George spoke on recently. Fellow Clippers star Kawhi Leonard made his return to San Antonio on Monday night, and the fans were not shy in letting him know how they really felt about it.

As the game unfolded, Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama's perimeter defense skills were put to the test against Harden. In a matchup of 7-foot-4 giant vs. 6-foot-5 shooting guard, Harden got the better of the young French superstar.

He hit Wembanyama with a textbook move often seen on the playground and TikTok circuit that ‘Wemby' had no answer for on Monday.

James Harden got Victor Wembanyama with the hesi 😮‍💨pic.twitter.com/ndUX1P970D — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 21, 2023

“Insane,” one fan said in response on X.

“He's cooking and putting on a passing clinic,” another fan added in the comments section.

Harden has been criticized by NBA fans and pundits alike this season for his relatively low scoring average of 16.5 points per game, a far cry from his typical scoring averaging since entering the league of 24.6 points per game.

Harden, the former Arizona State Sun Devil, is 34 years old and has played a lot of basketball in the NBA. He still hasn't won a championship and neither has the Clippers franchise, adding to the sense of urgency around his team going forward.

As the third quarter wound down in San Antonio, the Clippers pushed their lead over the Spurs to 86-66.

Harden had 13 points and eight assists while Wembanyama had just seven points as the Clippers appeared well on their way to getting the better of their Western Conference counterparts.