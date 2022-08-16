Julius Erving has one of the most decorated resumes in the history of the NBA. The Hall of Famer is an all-time great, and his inclusion in the NBA 75 is a clear testament to all that he has achieved during his time in the league.

This is exactly why whenever he speaks, people usually listen to what Dr. J has to say. The 72-year-old recently revealed that his favorite player in the league right now is none other than Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard. According to Erving, there’s just something about Kawhi that keeps him captivated (h/t Farbod Esnaashari of FanNation):

“Kawhi is my favorite NBA player,” Erving said. “Absolutely. “I’ll tell you what, it’s kind of like a mutual admiration,” Erving said. “I really admire him, I haven’t sat down or had dinner with him or lunch or anything like that. We connected All-Star weekend during the top 75 [celebration]. It’s always just a cordiality there because he’s a favorite guy that I like to watch in the NBA. So I’ve gone on record and saying that, I don’t know if he’s heard about it or not.”

To be fair, there are a lot of things we don’t know about Kawhi Leonard. One thing you can say for sure, though, is that the Clippers star has a high level of respect for those that paved the way before him.

Much like the rest of us, Julius Erving will have his eyes set on Kawhi and the Clippers this coming season. Injuries have prevented Leonard from really showing his worth for LA, but from what we’ve seen from him during the offseason, it looks like 2022-23 is going to be much different. The rest of the league better be ready.