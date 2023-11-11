Clippers star Kawhi Leonard shared his thoughts on why the team keeps losing since trading for James Harden

Los Angeles Clippers fans' worst nightmares are coming true through the first few games of the James Harden experiment. They fell 144-128 to the Dallas Mavericks Friday night, in what was their first NBA In-Season Tournament game. The team is still looking for its first win since trading for the mercurial guard at the top of the month.

LA's defensive efficiency is unsurprisingly down since Harden arrived, but the offense is also out of sync. The result is an 0-3 record post trade (3-2 before his debut). Kawhi Leonard gave his two cents as to why the star-studded Clippers are failing to play up to their collective talent in the early goings.

“Obviously like I said, we have four guys on the floor that are used to having a ball, used to finding a rhythm just by feeling and touching it all game,” he said postgame, per Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times. “You could see it, you kind of seen it with Luka and Kyrie last year. They was trying to figure it out.”

Can Clippers weather the storm quicker than the Mavs did?

The Dallas Mavericks comparison is an ideal one given the team's 7-2 start in 2023. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are honing their chemistry, while also leaning on their new teammates. The Clippers did not have the luxury of working out the kinks in training camp and preseason. Harden had just days pf preparation before being thrown into the mix.

None of that is to incite an LA pity party, however. These are the risks an organization takes when constructing their roster primarily around top guys who come with injury and character concerns, respectively. With four All-Star caliber players to feed, it will take time to build chemistry.

“But like I said, just playing more, you’ll start to figure out, OK, this guy needs this spot here or he’s, he got it going, let me buy in into another part of the game where I can make us win,” Kawhi Leonard said.

The Clippers suffered through similar growing pains after acquiring Russell Westbrook last season. They found their rhythm towards the end of the year and could have realistically caused some damage in the Western Conference if not for their annual injury problems. Fans hope all this early adversity leads to a more battle-tested and luckier team by the time playoffs roll around.