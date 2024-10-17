Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard is out indefinitely due to a knee injury, and Kendrick Perkins is not having any of it. He proclaimed a bold point on ESPN on Thursday.



“Every single season it’s a problem when it comes down to Kawhi Leonard’s health… I really think Kawhi Leonard should consider retiring.”

This isn't the first instance of his knee inflammation problem. Leonard missed the Paris Olympics due to the same inflammation and had to have a procedure done to address it. Fast forward three months and the problem persists. However, Leonard has dealt with knee issues since the 2021-22 season, where he had surgery on a torn ACL.

Injuries have kept him out of the lineup, despite playing a modest amount of games. Regardless, the Clippers hoped he and Paul George would elevate the franchise. However, injuries have plagued the duo, even after acquiring James Harden.

Kawhi Leonard is beyond valuable for the Clippers

Leonard has been in and out of the Clippers lineup ever since he arrived. Besides the 2023-24 season where he played 68 games, The Clippers forward hasn't played more than 60 games in his previous three seasons. The unfortunate news is that he is one of the best players in the league when healthy.

For example, Leonard averaged 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Not to mention, he's one of the most efficient scorers in the league, shooting over 50% from the field, 40% from three, and almost 90% from the free-throw line.

Despite being a ridiculous versatile defensive player, his offensive game is just as good, if not better. After all, he led the Toronto Raptors to their only NBA championship against the loaded Golden State Warriors in the 2018-19 season.

His numbers and impact go way beyond the stat sheet. His leadership and mentality prove why he's one of the top players in the league in the regular season and the playoffs. With George leaving and signing with the Philadelphia 76ers, many were expecting another breakout season from Leonard. Unfortunately for those people, that will be put on hold for the foreseeable future.

Furthermore, the Clippers only have Harden and Leonard as their two legitimate superstars. While Harden isn't what he was in Houston, he's still an elite floor general who can set up teammates. With Leonard out, it'll be the next-man-up mentality for who can try to fill the void. The Clippers forward was ruled out of their opening game against the Phoenix Suns on October 23.