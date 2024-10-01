Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers are currently preparing to open up the 2023-24 NBA season, which is set to begin in just three weeks. Unfortunately for the team, Leonard's well-documented knee issues appear to have arisen once again this offseason, as it was recently reported that the Clippers star is dealing with inflammation but hopes to be available for opening night, per Beth Harris of the AP (via NBA.com).

At media day, Leonard spoke on how he plans to be much more cautious this year with the knee in the hopes of being available for the post season, but one person who is a bit puzzled by that proposition is NBA insider Tim Macmahon of ESPN, who recently took to the Hoop Collective Podcast to relay his concerns.

“Hold on though, the important parts of the season? If Kawhi’s not playing on a relatively consistent basis he’ll be on a couch on a beach during the important parts of the season,” said Macmahon. “Like they have to make the playoffs in the West.”

“There might not be an important part of the season,” added NBA insider Ohm Youngmisuk.

Can the Clippers survive an injury-plagued year?

No.

This offseason, the Clippers watched Paul George walk out of the door for the Philadelphia 76ers and got nothing in return after the two sides were unable to come to an agreement on a new contract.

While the move made some savvy signings of veterans including Nic Batum and Derrick Jones Jr., there are no clear avenues for Los Angeles to be able to replicate the production of George, who himself stayed very healthy throughout both the regular year and playoffs a season ago.

While Leonard remains a force when healthy, that caveat is becoming more and more prevalent by the year, as the former Finals MVP has finished just one of his five playoff runs with the Clippers healthy.

Making matters even more complicated are the questions surrounding James Harden and whether he will be able to notch up the scoring and overall playmaking this year in George's absence at the age of 35 and with a ton of NBA mileage on his body.

In any case, the Clippers are slated to open up their season on October 23 at home vs the Phoenix Suns. They will certainly be hoping that Leonard is in the lineup when that game tips off at 10:00 PM ET.