Zion Williams and Brandon Ingram had big games for the Pelicans against the Clippers, sparking an honest assessment from Kawhi Leonard

The Los Angeles Clippers had seemingly been figuring things out after their rocky start to the season, but suffered another tough loss on Friday night at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram both scored 30+ points, and after the game, Kawhi Leonard had an honest yet simple explanation for the game.

Williamson (32 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 13-25 FGM) and Ingram (30 PTS, 5 AST, 4 REB, 12-21 FGM) both brought their A-game against Leonard and company, and managed to pick up an in-season tournament victory. Leonard admitted after the game that sometimes, good players just have big games, and that's precisely what he believes happened with Williamson and Ingram.

“They're great players. They're going to have nights like this. They got it going early and once you make a few shots and you're that great of a basketball player, it is just open range for you.” Kawhi Leonard on Brandon Ingram & Zion Williamson combining for 62 points on 54%… pic.twitter.com/jCe1vpFXrL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 25, 2023

Kawhi Leonard isn't necessarily taking away from what the Pelicans duo did, or making an excuse for the Clippers loss, but the point stands. On a night where Paul George was the only Los Angeles star to show up, the Pelicans were able to win because both of theirs showed up. Basketball can be a complex game at times, but sometimes it boils down to precisely what Leonard said here.

The Clippers are still figuring things out, especially now that they have resorted to bringing Russell Westbrook off the bench so that Leonard, George, and James Harden can get more comfortable playing alongside each other. The results haven't necessarily been great yet, but this team has too much talent to not figure everything out. Unfortunately, if they keep allowing big nights like they did to Williamson and Ingram here, they could find their bad situation becoming more and more dire.