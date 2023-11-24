Check out our NBA odds series, where our Pelicans-Clippers in-season tournament prediction and pick will be unveiled.

Don't look now, but the In-Season Tournament is back and better than ever! Buckle up basketball fans, as the New Orleans Pelicans make a trip to Southern California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Check out our NBA odds series, where our Pelicans-Clippers prediction and pick will be unveiled.

After a rocky start to the season, the Pelicans have suddenly caught fire and have reeled off four wins in their last five games overall. Currently boasting a 2-1 record in In-Season Tournament play which is good enough for first place in the West Group B. Do the ‘Pels have what it takes to make another statement in the NBA's new enticing tournament format?

Meanwhile, are the Clippers finally starting to figure out how to win games with James Harden now on the roster? Over the course of their last few games, LA has ripped off three consecutive wins and will also be looking to improve upon their 1-2 record during In-Season Tournament play. With back-to-back wins over the San Antonio Spurs, is it possible that the Clippers have finally figured something out?

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Clippers Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +5 (-106)

Los Angeles Clippers: -5 (-114)

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Clippers

Time: 10:40 ET/7:40 PT

TV: Bally Sports SoCal/NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

For starters, the best shot that the Pelicans have at covering the spread is to continue to attack with the formidable pairing of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. The dynamic duo are beginning to get their feet wet when it comes to playing together on the hardwood, as both of them combined for 48 points all together. At full strength, there are very few teams around the league that have the muscle and want to match up with both Williamson and Ingram one-on-one. By the time this Black Friday bout is finished, the Pelicans may find themselves doing some extreme damage with their one-two-scoring punch.

Besides, it is hard to argue against the fact that a big reason for the Pelicans' recent success has been due to a scoring explosion from this bench. Indeed, names like Jordan Marshall, Naji Marshall, and Jose Alvarado to log in some critical minutes when the starters are on the bench resting. With their recent high-flying and energetic play, it would not be a shock if this bench unit carried the load later this evening.

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

The star power is undeniable, and there does happen to be an invaluable championship experience that exists on this roster. However, even the best players in the world need time to gel together on the court.

Without a doubt, the Clippers are playing some of their best basketball of the season and are especially playing well when it comes to making their free throws. At the surface level, the Clippers are known for getting a favorable whistle, and they certainly take advantage of their trips to the charity stripe. Most recently, Los Angeles went 22-29 from the line (75%) and are also connecting on 77% on the season with their free-throw attempts.

Not only will capitalizing on some Pelicans fouls prove to be beneficial for LA, but finding ways to control possession of the basketball on the boards continues to be a strength for this squad. Overall, the Clippers average 44.5 rebounds per game which ranks near the top half of the league.

If all else fails, LA can find solace with the fact that they can turn to a red-hot Kawhi Leonard who is fresh off of scoring 26 points in the win versus San Antonio. As expected, the Clippers have plenty of options to attack this Pelicans team who aren't necessarily considered masterminds on the defensive end of the court, but it feels like Leonard is starting to get into a groove as the NBA calendar year quickly turns from November to December. If Kawhi hits his first few shots of the night, then watch out!

Final Pelicans-Clippers Prediction & Pick

With all of our bellies stuffed from Thanksgiving, this showdown will be like a dessert to satisfy our basketball sweet tooth! If bettors are looking to make some extra cash to spend on this Black Friday, take the Clippers at home to slow down the Pelicans and improve their overall mark in in-season tournament play by covering the spread in impressive fashion.

Final Pelicans-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Clippers -5 (-114)