The Clippers must make a concerted effort to give the ball more often to Kawhi Leonard even after their bombshell trade for James Harden.

The Los Angeles Clippers haven't exactly found integrating James Harden into a team with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to be an easy task. Harden was supposed to elevate the Clippers' offense into unstoppable mode, but instead, the Clippers' scoring attack has devolved into a turnover party and an overall lack of cohesion, marked by a lack of distinct hierarchy. Leonard, who, on paper, is the Clippers' foundational star, has moved into more of a support role over the past few games, which is a definite concern for the team.

A support role doesn't necessarily mean a lack of shot attempts; Leonard has shot the ball 32 times over the past two games, a healthy number. But his role within the offense hasn't looked as prominent, with the Clippers giving the ball more to Harden and even Russell Westbrook. And in the process, Leonard's worrying free-throw trend has continued, with the Clippers star averaging the fewest number of trips to the charity stripe in his career since the 2014-15 season (at 2.9 per game).

But as the Clippers settle down and give the ball to Kawhi Leonard more often, which is probably the best idea knowing how much they've struggled to put points on the board in James Harden's first two games with the team, the Klaw is confident that he'll be having more trips to the foul line.

“Once the season goes, we'll see what happens. But you need the ball in your hands to get fouled. I don't know how much I've been having it, and I'm not complaining. But we're just trying to win the game. It's not about free throws, you gotta make shots and play defense,” Leonard told reporters after the game, via Law Murray of The Athletic.

The Westbrook/Harden/George/Leonard quartet had more FT attempts (12) than turnovers (10), but PG shot 8 of the FTs. Kawhi only 2, and he only has 20 FT attempts in 7 games. Hasn't been below 3.9 attempts since winning 2014 Finals MVP. Asked Kawhi and Tyronn Lue about FT rate. pic.twitter.com/rIGkYYcaMW — Law Murray 🧾 (@LawMurrayTheNU) November 9, 2023

This should be a greater point of emphasis for the Clippers moving forward, as Kawhi Leonard has had a total of two trips to the charity stripe in the past two games, a concerning number. But time, for now, should be the Clippers' greatest ally, as the team is still figuring out how to put the pieces of their All-Star quartet puzzle together.