Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has never been known to be one of the league's more vocal or self-promoting stars. Sure, Kawhi may be a fun guy behind the scenes, but in the public eye, he's rarely come close to living up to that moniker. And if anyone was expecting him to be a top-tier hype man for some of his new Clippers teammates, well, you were sorely mistaken.

At a recent recent media session, Kawhi Leonard was asked if any of his teammates have stood out during the first week of Clippers training camp, giving the two-time NBA Finals MVP the chance to enthusiastically name drop any of the guys he'll be sharing the floor with this season. But you know as well as I do that the words “Kawhi Leonard” and “enthusiastically” aren't exactly synonymous.

Not only was there not even a whisper of enthusiasm in Kawhi's voice as he spoke about the likes of new Clippers additions Derrick Jones Jr. or Kris Dunn, but then he doubled-down, adding “nobody stood out to me so far,” as if it weren't perfectly clear based on the completely and total lack of excitement in the substance of what he was actually saying. I just love Kawhi.

Clippers need full Kawhi season for successful 2024-25 campaign

With former LA running mate Paul George now in Philadelphia, even more of the burden will be on the shoulders of Kawhi Leonard, and given the injury history of the 33-year-old veteran, that doesn't necessarily bode well for the Clippers. Leonard played in 68 games last year, his highest total since the 2016-17 season, but he was limited to just two games in the Clippers' opening round series loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

It doesn't help matters that there are already concerns about Kawhi Leonard's knee, and we're barely into the month of October.

That means, in all likelihood, the Clippers will be entering many games this year with James Harden and a hodgepodge supporting cast that feels like it's miles away from contending for an NBA Title. Sure, Derrick Jones Jr. and Kris Dunn are nice depth pieces, but let's be fair, they aren't guys who elicit a great deal of enthusiasm.