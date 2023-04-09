Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard was as nonchalant as ever when asked about the Phoenix Suns adding Kevin Durant, telling reporters “I haven’t assessed their team like that” (h/t Joey Linn of SI’s FanNation).

“That’s a question you gotta ask them,” Leonard says.

What does Kawhi Leonard think about the Kevin Durant Suns? Kawhi: “I haven’t assessed their team like that. That’s a question you gotta ask them.” pic.twitter.com/UsnyDHFk8x — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) April 8, 2023

With the trade deadline addition of Durant, the Suns are considered a certified championship-contender. That alone might have been enough for most players to do their homework on the new-look Suns, a team with plenty of offensive options in the fearsome foursome of KD, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, and Chris Paul.

Especially because, if the playoffs started today, a path to the 2023 NBA Finals would see the Clippers facing the Suns in the first round. With both the Clippers and Golden State Warriors tied at 43-38, a loss by the Clippers would see them facing the Sacramento Kings in the first round.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, if they were to advance past the first round and defeat the winner of the Memphis Grizzlies’ series in the next round, they could still face the Suns in Western Conference Finals if they were to defeat the Warriors and the winner of the Denver Nuggets’ series in the second round.

Still, this is Kawhi that we’re talking about, a player as difficult to read as any.

Just because he hasn’t paid much attention to them doesn’t mean that he’s underestimating them as an opponent.

Conversely, just because he says he hasn’t paid attention to them doesn’t mean that it’s the truth.

Kawhi could cleverly just be playing coy.