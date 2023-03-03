Life has been tough for the Los Angeles Clippers since they returned from the All-Star break. Thursday’s 115-91 blowout loss to the Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors marked LA’s fourth consecutive defeat since the mid-season hiatus. They are in action again on Friday against the red-hot Sacramento Kings, and unfortunately for the Clippers, they will need to try and get out of their current slump without Kawhi Leonard in the picture.

Kawhi Leonard injury status vs. Kings

After playing 31 minutes in Thursday’s loss to the Warriors, the five-time All-Star will be given the night off on Friday. The Clippers have already ruled out Kawhi Leonard as part of their management plan on his right knee injury, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints. This isn’t a complete surprise considering how playing in back-to-back games has long been an issue for Leonard.

Kawhi will now join Marcus Morris Sr. and Norman Powell on the sidelines, while starting center Ivica Zubac is also questionable to play due to a sore right calf.

As for the Kings, De’Aaron Fox was initially listed as questionable to play with a sore left wrist, but he has since been upgraded to available. Sacramento, who currently occupies the third spot in the West, are winners of their last four, and they intend to make it five straight against LA on Friday.

The Clippers, on the other hand, are obviously in dire need of a win. They have now fallen to seventh in the Western Conference with a 33-32 record. At this point, LA is trying to avoid the Play-In tournament, so they will want to finish the regular season at sixth or higher.