The Sacramento Kings have come out of the All-Star break scorching hot, winning their past four games, including a 176-175 double overtime thriller against the Los Angeles Clippers last Friday. It’s only apt that the Kings face the Clippers once more exactly a week later. However, there is a bit of uncertainty regarding De’Aaron Fox’s playing status for that pivotal matchup.

Fox missed the Kings’ most recent game, a 123-117 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, due to a sore left wrist. The 25-year old point guard is a lefty, so an injury to a crucial part of his dominant hand could prove to be a major factor that affects his performance. As a result, many are wondering: Is De’Aaron Fox playing tonight vs. the Clippers?

De’Aaron Fox injury status vs. Clippers

The Kings have listed De’Aaron Fox as questionable ahead of their Friday night matchup against the Clippers. Joining Fox on the injury report is third-string center Richaun Holmes, who is dealing with a non-COVID illness.

Fox’s availability should play a huge part in determining the outcome of their contest against the Clippers. In last week’s high-octane affair which ended up being the second-highest scoring game in NBA history, the first-time All-Star dropped 42 points and 12 assists on 17-27 shooting from the field. He and his former college teammate Malik Monk combined for 87 points to lead the way during the Kings’ resounding victory.

Getting De’Aaron Fox back will be crucial in holding off what should be a desperate Clippers squad, especially in the aftermath of a crushing third-quarter meltdown in their blowout loss against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Nevertheless, the Clippers will have to avoid losing five straight without the services of Kawhi Leonard, who will sit out the second leg of their back-to-back set due to his customary injury management.

As a result, the burden to lead will fall on Paul George’s shoulders. George said following their Warriors defeat that he expects to play, even though circumstances can change depending on how he feels following a long night’s sleep.

If De’Aaron Fox can’t go due to his wrist injury, Davion Mitchell figures to draw another start. Kings fans may have to hold their breath for a little while longer as the answer to the “is De’Aaron Fox playing tonight vs. the Clippers” question remains uncertain.