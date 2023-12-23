Kawhi leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers prepare to take on Jayson Tatum and the NBA's best team in the Boston Celtics.

The Los Angeles Clippers saw two streaks end in their last game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Not only was their nine-game win streak snapped, but Kawhi Leonard's run of 27 consecutive games played to start the season also game to an end. Now, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics come to town.

Ahead of Saturday's afternoon matinee between the Clippers and Celtics, LA is listing Kawhi Leonard as ‘questionable' to play with a hip contusion.

Leonard's first and only missed game of the season thus far came after suffering a hip injury late in the team's 120-111 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Grant Williams bumped the two-time NBA Finals MVP on a drive to the basket and was whistled for his sixth personal foul as Leonard went to the ground in pain and discomfort.

Kawhi Leonard closed out the game and made his two free throws as the Clippers went on to win the game. When asked about the injury after the contest, Leonard told reporters in Dallas that he was, ‘good,' without going into any detail.

The Clippers forward was listed as questionable for the second half of the back-to-back set, and would go on to miss his first game of the season against the Thunder. He'd played in all 27 games, including their first four back-to-back sets of the season while averaging a career-high 34.5 minutes per game.

The Boston Celtics, meanwhile, enter the contest tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the NBA's best record at 21-6. Jayson Tatum has played like an MVP candidate so far this season, averaging 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game on 47.6 percent shooting from the field and 34.5 percent from three.

Tatum is questionable to play with a left ankle sprain. Big man Kristaps Porzingis, however, is listed as out with a left ankle sprain.

Saturday's game will tip off at 12:30PM PST due to the LA Kings matchup against the Calgary Flames at 7PM PST at Crypto dot com Arena later that night.