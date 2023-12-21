Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder await Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.

Fresh off their win over the Dallas Mavericks, the Los Angeles Clippers may be without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.

Both Leonard (hip contusion) and George (illness) were listed on the Clippers' injury report and have been listed as questionable to play.

Kawhi Leonard (left hip contusion) and Paul George (illness) are both QUESTIONABLE tonight vs. the Thunder. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 21, 2023

Kawhi Leonard took a hard hit from Mavs forward Grant Williams late in Wednesday's game and appeared visibly bothered at the hip area. He's been listed with a left hip contusion and will likely be a game-time decision against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's club. When asked by reporters about his hip following the game, Leonard said he was, ‘good.'

Paul George is dealing with an illness, and missed the front half of the back to back set in Dallas. He did not attend the game, but was with the team for this road trip. He also dealt with the illness during the team's road win against the Pacers, so this is certainly something he's had to battle against for some time. He'll likely also be a game-time decision as it remains to be seen how much better he's feeling after not being able to attend last night's game.

Norman Powell, who was previously listed on the Clippers injury report with an illness, played through it against the Mavs, but said after the game that he felt, ‘terrible.' He's not listed on the report for tonight's game, which bodes well for his recovery from the illness.

James Harden has looked to get more aggressive in games that Paul George has missed, and could be in store for a big night if both Leonard and George are to miss the contest. Over the Clippers' nine-game winning streak, James Harden has averaged 19.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game on 49.5 percent shooting from the field, 45.5 percent from three, and 89.8 percent from the free throw line.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has looked like an MVP candidate this season, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 17-8 record and the second best record in the Western Conference. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 2.8 steals per game on 53.8 percent shooting from the field and 32.5 percent from three. The assists, steals, and field goal percentage marks are both career-highs, and he actually leads the NBA in steals per game entering Thursday's game.

The Clippers and Thunder will tip off their game at 5PM PST. The statuses of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George should be known around two hours before tipoff.