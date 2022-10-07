John Wall is back and playing during the Los Angeles Clippers’ preseason. It’s been a terrific moment from a basketball perspective as the five-time All-Star had not played in meaningful (*not tanking) basketball in nearly four years. But it’s also great because we get to see John Wall teach his Clippers teammates – including Kawhi Leonard- how to Dougie.

During the team’s open practice, Wall was coaxed into recreating his iconic rookie year pregame intro dance and his teammates loved it:

Look at that smile from Kawhi Leonard. The Fun Guy is absolutely loving it his new point guard’s moves. In fact, the Clippers superstar was so into it that he actually gave just a little bit of his own version as John Wall was going into his dance. The man was down for some dancing on that night.

LMAO I just noticed Kawhi Leonard hit a mini dougie before John Wall pic.twitter.com/9XvBqKLal2 — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) October 7, 2022

John Wall will certainly be a major x-factor for the Clippers this season, He’s fresh off a full year on the sidelines to get his body right after a virtual basketball hibernation period with the Houston Rockets.

Now on a team with title aspirations, he brings dynamic point guard play on a team with several offensive weapons including two of the very best in Kawhi and Paul George.

If things click with Wall in LA, it’s not hard to imagine him hitting the Dougie with confetti falling down in Staples Center. With the season just about to begin, the Clippers have as good a chance as any at being the last team standing.