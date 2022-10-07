John Wall made his highly-anticipated debut for the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday as LA took down Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers in their preseason opener, 102-97. There was a lot of excitement surrounding Wall in this one, and the five-time All-Star made sure to bust out a familiar dance move for his teammates and the fans.

Yup, John Wall did the Dougie right before he took the floor for the first time as a member of the Clippers. It could not have been more glorious:

And, yes, John Wall did dougie. pic.twitter.com/BZybc0PwqZ — 𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐨 (@FlyByKnite) October 7, 2022

You love to see it. Wall has been held back by injuries over the past couple of years and he also made a recent revelation about shockingly contemplating suicide during his rehab period. It’s great to see him all smiles and in high spirits now that he has a clean slate with the Clippers.

Wall played just 14 minutes in this one, coming off the bench for five points on 1-of-4 shooting. He also logged one rebound, three assists, and a 3-pointer in what was his first NBA game back after a lengthy injury layoff.

John Wall obviously didn’t have a spectacular first game for the Clippers, but it’s just nice to see him back out there. You also have to note that this is the preseason and that the Clippers are going to use this time to ease their players back.

Kawhi Leonard (11 points, four rebounds) and Paul George (12 points, seven boards) also made their preseason debuts in this one. The new era in LA has officially begun.