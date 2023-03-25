A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

No Paul George, no problem. The Los Angeles Clippers kicked off their run without the injured PG with a big win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, 127-105. Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook combined for 56 points amid George’s absence, and by the looks of it, the Clippers are going to be just fine.

For his part, Leonard seems to be loving the impact of Westbrook on the team since the latter arrived in LA as a big-name free-agent signing after the NBA trade deadline. So much so, that Kawhi had nothing but praise for his new teammate:

“Just having a Hall-of-Fame point guard on the floor. He brings energy to the team, he brings pace… He plays both ends of the floor, he rebounds the ball… He’s been doing a great job,” Kawhi said, via ClutchPoints’ Clippers reporter Tomer Azarly.

That’s as much praise as you can expect from Kawhi Leonard, so this actually speaks volumes of how impressed he has been with Russ since Westbrook joined the squad.

In 13 games played since his cross-town move from the Los Angeles Lakers, Westbrook has put up numbers of 14.1 points on 47.3 percent shooting, to go along with 5.2 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.2 steals in 30.0 minutes per contest. He’s obviously no longer the stat-stuffing superstar he once was during his MVP run, but there’s no denying that Russell Westbrook will be integral to the Clippers’ success this season as well as their title aspirations. Leonard seems to agree.