One could argue that in terms of the super-duos that have been formed in recent years, there are few, if any, that has been more disappointing than that of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers. You also have to say, however, that it's not entirely their fault, with injuries for both superstars playing a major role in their lack of success since teaming up nearly half a decade ago.

At this point, it's actually quite baffling for NBA legend and Clippers special consultant Jerry West. The Hall of Famer recently joined Paul George on his podcast, Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, and West could not help but bemoan LA's injury woes over the past few seasons:

“We've had two chances here with the Clippers, two chances. And for whatever reason, the big guy in the sky didn't want us to get there,” West said. “Injuries. I've never seen anything like this in my life. In my whole life, two players of the caliber of [George] and Kawhi can't play half the season. I mean, it's crazy.”

West implied in his statement that there seems to be some sort of divine intervention that has prevented the Clippers from achieving success, particularly on the Kawhi and PG injury fronts.

“You look at Kawhi's body, I mean, how can he ever get hurt? I feel so badly for him,” West continued. “It drives me crazy. He didn't have a chance, and he works his fanny off.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"It's almost like there's a jinx somewhere." Hall of Famer and Clippers special consultant Jerry West on the franchise's injury woes pic.twitter.com/pKr9XEgF4p — Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) June 13, 2023

According to Mr. Jerry West, he can't help but think at this point that there must be some sort of curse on the Clippers:

“You go home and you say to yourself, ‘My gosh, it's almost like there's a jinx somewhere,” West said.

Well, jinx or no jinx, the Clippers will get another opportunity this coming season. Both Kawhi and George are expected to be healthy next season — or at least for the most part — and given the nature of their current contacts with LA, this could actually end up being their last dance.