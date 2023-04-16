Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Los Angeles Clippers are preparing for a battle against the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. However, as the Clippers begin their postseason run, Los Angeles might be without one of their star players in Paul George.

While he is progressing from his sprained knee, George is unlikely to return during the Suns series, via Chris Haynes of TNT. Despite his apparent progression, George hasn’t seemed all that likely to hit the floor with the Clippers star’s reported absence dating back to Sunday, via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

George originally suffered his knee sprain in Los Angeles’ Mar 31 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Clippers announced that he would be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks. The knee sprain ultimately cost George the rest of thee regular season and will now keep him off the floor against the Suns.

The Clippers are taking a major hit with George’s updated injury status. Beyond Kawhi Leonard, George is one of Los Angeles’ top offense options. Through 56 contests this season, George averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He was named to the All Star Game for the eighth time in his career.

Los Angeles will be facing a tough task in the Suns. Alongside Chris Paul and Devin Booker, Phoenix went out and traded for Kevin Durant halfway through the season. Even with Paul George in the lineup, the Clippers knew they would be in for a tough test in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Without him, Los Angeles is going to need numerous players to step up to avoid a first round exit.