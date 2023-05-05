James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard’s future has been brought into question by former Boston Celtics’ superstar Paul Pierce in the wake of his latest injury setback.

The comments came just days after it was revealed that Kawhi Leonard has a torn meniscus, an admission which came after his Los Angeles Clippers were eliminated from the playoffs in a 4-2 series loss to the Phoenix Suns. Leonard missed the last three games of that series after averaging over 31 points in the first three, but the true extent of his injury wasn’t revealed until after the team was eliminated.

The injury is just the latest in a career which has been riddled by them, and according to Paul Pierce, “If I’m Kawhi Leonard, I would really consider retirement.”

Pierce is not the only NBA pundit to bring into question the future of the star Clipper, after Stephen A. Smith recently shared similar sentiments.

Kawhi Leonard will turn 32 in June, and has not played more than 60 games in a regular season since 2016-17. When on the floor, however, his impact has not been questioned.

His numbers are certainly down a little over the past two seasons, but he still averaged 23.8 points in the 52 games he played in this regular season on 51.2% shooting from the floor and 41.6% from three. And, as he showed against the Suns, he’s more than capable of taking things up a notch in the postseason.

Invariably, however, when injuries continue to follow a player in their 30s, there will be people wondering just how long they will continue. For the time being, however, Paul Pierce – along with Stephen A. Smith – appear to be firmly in the minority.