The Los Angeles Clippers are in Salt Lake City Wednesday to face the Utah Jazz as they look to avoid falling below .500 for the first time since November. However, Ty Lue’s squad will have their work cut out for them. Per Law Murray of The Athletic, both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are sidelined for this contest.

Kawhi is simply resting because he never plays the tail end of back-to-backs. The Clippers star put up 27 points in a 120-110 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. He’s managed to stay relatively healthy as of late and appears to be finding his scoring stroke, dropping 25+ points in four of his last five appearances. That’s huge for LA.

As for PG, he missed five games with hamstring soreness and just returned against Philly, scoring just 13 points in 28 minutes. By no surprise, the Clips won’t risk him in Utah. He’ll rest alongside Leonard. George is averaging 23.4 points, six rebounds, and 5.1 assists per night. Despite being hailed a title contender prior to the campaign, Los Angeles has dealt with a number of injuries to this point, sitting at 23-23, which is good for seventh place in the West.

Kawhi Leonard has suited up for just 22 games, while Paul George has played 31. It’s no secret the star duo must be healthy if the Clippers are going to be a serious threat in the playoffs. Their only true point guard, John Wall, is also hurt right now.

It’ll be up to the likes of Norman Powell and Reggie Jackson to try and carry the offensive load against the Jazz. Ivica Zubac is questionable too with knee soreness.