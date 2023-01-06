By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Los Angeles Clippers’ stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both listed as questionable for their clash vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, per Tomer Azarly. Azarly also reports that Nicholas Batum will remain out for LA.

The Clippers feature no shortage of talent and potential. But injury concerns have been a factor for this team over the past couple of years. LA is hopeful that Leonard and George will be available for Friday as they try to snap their current 4-game losing streak. They were most recently defeated by the Denver Nuggets in lopsided fashion, as Denver earned a 122-91 victory.

The Clippers received no shortage of backlash following the brutal defeat.

Paul George is averaging just south of 24 points per contest through 30 games this season. He’s shooting 45 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, PG is grabbing 6 boards and dishing out 5 assists per game.

On the other hand, Kawhi Leonard is averaging just under 17 points per game on 47 percent field goal shooting. Leonard is also averaging 6 rebounds and 4 assists per game for the Clippers.

Leonard hasn’t played in back-to-backs this year. LA has also been cautions with George. But there is a chance that the Clippers make both available as they aim to bounce back on Friday.

The Timberwolves have endured their share of struggles throughout the 2022-2023 campaign. But coming into Minnesota and picking up a win if George and Leonard are inactive would be a challenge for the Clippers.

We will provide updates on their statuses prior to tip-off.