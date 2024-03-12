The Los Angeles Clippers will have their biggest game of the season on Tuesday night when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. The biggest question marks surrounding this one, however, are the injury statuses of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden, Anthony Edwards, and Rudy Gobert.
Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden all came into this weekend's back-to-back set questionable to play with an injury designation. Leonard was dealing with left groin soreness, George was dealing with left knee soreness, and Harden was dealing with a left shoulder strain.
All three players took to the court on Saturday afternoon against the Chicago Bulls, but only Harden suited up for Sunday afternoon's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Minnesota Timberwolves released their injury report as well Monday evening, and they listed four players as questionable to play against the Clippers.
Anthony Edwards is dealing with left ankle soreness, Rudy Gobert is dealing with right hamstring rightness, Kyle Anderson is dealing with right shoulder pain and Monte Morris is dealing with a left hamstring strain. Karl-Anthony Towns remains out for Minnesota with a left meniscus tear.
James Harden has appeared in all 58 games for the LA Clippers this season since being traded on October 31, 2023. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have each played in 57 games for the Clippers this season.
Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert have each played in 65 games for the Timberwolves this season, missing just three games.