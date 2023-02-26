Kawhi Leonard was the star of the show on for the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night as they took on the Sacramento Kings in what turned out to be a double-overtime thriller. The Clippers ended up on the losing end of the spectacle, 176-175, but LA fans can take comfort in the fact that Leonard put up some staggering numbers in the defeat.

Kawhi went off on Friday, going for a season-high 44 points on a highly-efficient 16-of-22 shooting from the field. He also went 6-of-9 from distance, while also logging four rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks. However, the most noteworthy stat from Leonard’s evening is that he played a whopping 46 minutes in the contest. As reported by NBA on ESPN, that’t the most minutes Leonard has registered in the regular season throughout his entire career.

The scoring outburst was nice. After all, this is the first time Kawhi has eclipsed the 40-point mark since January of 2020. However, Clippers fans will be glad to know that despite the extremely heavy workload, Leonard came out of the game unscathed. The 31-year-old has dealt with his fair share of injuries this season, and it’s great to see him playing 46 minutes in a regular-season game.

The Clippers return to action on Sunday in a marquee matchup against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. If Kawhi Leonard plays in that one, then he’s pretty much going to be Iron Man in the eyes of LA fans everywhere.