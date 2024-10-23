Back in 2019, Kawhi Leonard had three options he was going to choose from for where he would play next. The Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Los Angeles Clippers were those three teams, and Leonard ended up signing with the Clippers.

One of the reasons it seemed that Leonard picked the Clippers was because he wanted to come home, but in an interview with GQ Sports, he made another revelation on why he chose them.

“I just wanted to go to a franchise where I could try to help build a legacy,” Leonard said.

It seems as if Leonard wants to stay with the Clippers for the rest of his career, especially after he signed a three-year, $154 extension with the team in January. The one thing that the Clippers' organization and their fans are hoping for is that Leonard can stay healthy.

Kawhi Leonard out indefinitely for Clippers to start season

The Clippers announced that Kawhi Leonard will be out indefinitely as he still recovers from knee issues. Since joining the Clippers, injuries have been the main subject surrounding Leonard, as he's missed a ton of games over the past few seasons.

During the summer, Leonard joined Team USA but eventually stepped away because of problems with his knee. There was hope that he would be ready to go during training camp, but he wasn't able to and also didn't play in any preseason games. During Media Day, Leonard was asked about his knee injury.

“We're taking it day by day,” Leonard said, via ClutchPoints' Clippers reporter Tomer Azarly. “Everything's been going great for the past month, but we're being very cautious for [certain] reasons. In the past, I haven't been able to finish some playoff runs, so making sure I stay healthy for those important moments.”

There doesn't seem to be a timetable on when Leonard will return, and his availability will be a big question throughout the entire season.