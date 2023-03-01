The Los Angeles Clippers were hoping to finally go on a run after the All-Star break now that they had revamped their roster during the trade deadline. They even managed to bring in Russell Westbrook on the buyout market in a move that was expected to shore up their guard depth. Instead, the Clippers have lost their first three games since the break, adding the latest chapter to their confusing season.

The Clippers latest loss to the slumping Minnesota Timberwolves may have been their most confusing. Los Angeles dominated early before managing to score just 42 points in the second and third quarters combined. They made a comeback attempt in the fourth, but ultimately fell short. After the game, Westbrook offered an honest take on the state of the Clippers, and his own individual play after another disappointing outcome.

"Just gotta be better. I gotta be better, starting with myself, just setting the tone. Gotta finally get a win. It starts with me, gotta make sure I'm better for these guys, make sure I'm better all around." Russell Westbrook on the Clippers loss tonight. (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/3EpCis0Opf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 1, 2023

For the most part, Russell Westbrook had a decent game (14 PTS, 10 AST, 7 REB, 5-11 FGM) but he contributed to the Clippers turnover problem, as he had four of their 24 giveaways, and didn’t have a ton of success getting Kawhi Leonard and Paul George easy looks, as Leonard in particular struggled shooting from the floor.

Still, the Clippers just cannot figure out how to put all the pieces of the puzzle together this season. Westbrook has been decent since joining his new squad, and while he may feel like he has to be better, several of his teammates should be feeling the same way. Los Angeles is still in sixth place in the Western Conference for now, but if they don’t turn things around soon, their playoff hopes could be in some real trouble.