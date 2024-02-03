Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard speaks on the teams defensive struggles, despite recent victory over Pistons.

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard isn't known for his loud voice in or outside of the locker room. He left that narrative behind and spoke on the Clippers' struggles after their narrow win versus the Detroit Pistons. The Clippers have been on a tear in the last two months, winning seven of their last eight, with a 24-5 record since the start of December. Despite the recent surge up the standings, Leonard is worried about refining the team's issues.

“It’s between our ears. Tonight, we were terrible on our defensive game,” said Leonard, per Tomer Azarly at ClutchPoints. “I feel like we’ve been running our games off of talent, even our offensive game. It’s a lot of slow pace, and it starts with our defense. We have to see who we want to be and start setting goals for ourselves. I feel like these last few games have been based on talent, and we need to be focused on execution.”

The two-way star is the leader of the Clippers on both ends of the floor. His post-game response should turn some heads and may help Los Angeles get back within rhythm on both ends of the floor. The Clippers are currently the No. 3 team in the Western Conference standings with a 32-15 record.

There isn't a doubt that talent-wise, the Clippers are one of the best teams in the NBA. But, Leonard knows that in order to win a title and hoist the trophy at the end of the season, talent can't be the only thing that's on their side. If the Clippers find a defensive identity, they may be the scariest team in the league, already having one of the most dynamic offenses in the NBA.