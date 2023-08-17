The LA Clippers officially released their 2023-24 regular season NBA schedule. The team, led by Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook, finally know when and where they'll be playing throughout the regular season.

In total, the Clippers will play 15 back-to-back sets this season, two of which will be in a five-in-seven in late November. They'll play six games on ESPN, six games, on TNT, and 10 on NBA TV.

To start, LA will tip off their regular season against the Portland Trail Blazers on October 25, 2023. It will be both the Clippers and Blazers season openers, while also being the Clippers' home opener. That matchup should feature the Clippers Big Three against Scoot Henderson and, potentially, Damian Lillard on the same team. The Clippers have beaten the Blazers five games in a row, including 12 of the last 13 matchups.

The Clippers will also be taking on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs shortly after on October 29, 2023. The 2023 No. 1 overall pick will play against the Spurs former star in Kawhi Leonard in what should be a very intriguing matchup in the first week of Wemby's NBA career.

On January 3rd, the LA Clippers will visit the Phoenix Suns to take on Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Co. Given both teams' significant injury histories, it will be interesting to see who will be available for that one.

Here are the dates for the four Clippers-Lakers matchups this season:

November 1st — LAC @ LAL

January 7th — LAC @ LAL

January 23rd — LAL @ LAC

February 28th — LAL @ LAC

Here's the full 2023-24 regular season schedule for the Clippers: