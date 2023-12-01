The Los Angeles Clippers' point differential since trading for James Harden explains their overall struggles

The Los Angeles Clippers have not exactly played an impressive brand of basketball since acquiring James Harden. Clippers beat writer for ClutchPoints Tomer Azarly shared an eye-opening Clippers statistic on Friday.

“The LA Clippers have a 5-8 record over the last 13 games since adding James Harden. With 5 wins and 8 losses… They've scored exactly 1,426 points. They've given up exactly 1,426 points. They have a 0 point differential with 3 more losses than wins,” Azarly wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Scoring the exact amount of points you surrender is impressive in a sense, as that's a difficult thing to accomplish. The Clippers, however, certainly wish they had a much better point differential after the Harden trade. Most importantly, LA is looking to start winning games on a consistent basis.

James Harden and the Clippers trying to figure things out

The Clippers feature a talented roster. James Harden is a good player. Yet, LA is struggling overall.

Harden has averaged 15.3 points per game on 45.8 percent field goal and 41 percent three-point shooting so far with Los Angeles. He's also dishing out 6.2 assists and recording 4.4 rebounds per contest.

The Clippers undeniably have the potential to become one of the best teams in the Western Conference. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden are three of the best players in the NBA when healthy. Russell Westbrook is also still a reliable guard.

The question is whether or not this Clippers team can come together and begin earning victories. In order to do so, and this goes without saying, they will need to improve their point differential.

Defense will be the key. The Clippers offense is going to give them a chance to win more often than not, so it will be interesting to see if LA's defense can contain opponents.