Ty Lue had something to say to James Harden's naysayers after his breakout 26-point game in the Clippers' win over the Kings.

James Harden had by far his best game for the Los Angeles Clippers since making his debut with his new team earlier this month. In light of Harden's breakout game, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue made sure to let The Beard's naysayers know what the former MVP proved with his vintage performance on Wednesday night.

“I think James just wanted to prove to y'all that he is James Harden,” Lue said, via Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints. “And he can do that on a nightly basis.”

"I think James wants to prove to y'all that he is James Harden. He can do that on a nightly basis… It's coming around." Clippers head coach Ty Lue on Harden and the team's performance last night vs. the Kings

Harden scored 26 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including five three-pointers to help the Clippers take the 131-117 win over the Sacramento Kings.

The Beard just hasn't been his usual self since debuting in Los Angeles. But against the Kings, he sure looked like the old James Harden. Entering Wednesday night, Harden was averaging just 14.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 6.4 assists while shooting 44.2 percent from the field on only 9.5 attempts per game.

Nonetheless, it seems like Harden is looking more comfortable as a Clipper with every passing game.

“We just gotta get him more pick and rolls,” Lue added. “I think our bigs are really doing a good job now. He's working with [Daniel Theis] and [Ivica Zubac] after every practice, just showing them the angles of pick and rolls, where to get off of it, where to be at when he's coming downhill.”

After losing five straight games since Harden's debut, the Clippers have won five of their last seven outings. Let's see if they can keep the momentum going when they visit the slumping Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.