Published November 20, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

It has only been 24 hours since the viral Giannis Antetokounmpo ladder incident but the Los Angeles Clippers are already joking about it.

For those not in the know, the Milwaukee Bucks star made headlines on Friday after he was caught on video pushing a ladder when the arena workers at Wells Fargo Center were only trying to clean things up after the game. Giannis wanted to shoot some free throws, but a man put a ladder in front of the hoop to work.

Apparently, though, there’s more to the story. Sixers forward Montrezl Harrell was reportedly involved, stopping Giannis from shooting and even stealing his ball while telling him he isn’t in Milwaukee–basically implying he’s not welcome to shoot there. Antetokounmpo also felt disrespected by the fact that the arena worker only brought the ladder when he was trying to shoot, though he clarified that it was only an unfortunate accident when the ladder fell to the floor.

Harrell, for his part, has since responded as well and said that Antetokounmpo actually ignored his request to get off the floor so he can work out as well.

Amid the hot debate over the issue, the Clippers saw an opportunity to take advantage of the viral moment. After their win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, the team’s Twitter account posted a video of ladders under the hoop and captioned it, “Oh no, 3 ladders?”

Too early? Maybe. But hey, to be fair, the issue doesn’t seem to be too big of a deal.

The Clippers won’t be meeting with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks until February, so by that point, this issue might be forgotten already. With that said, it’s not a surprise they are making fun of it now.