James Harden is among the most controversial stars in the NBA, but you wouldn't know it from listening to Lil Wayne. On Friday's edition of Undisputed, the rap legend and new weekly co-host offered his reasoning for why the Los Angeles Clippers should trade for the former MVP.

“[The Clippers] should want [James Harden},” he said. “Those players on that team are the type of people he loves to be around… That’s where he wants to be. You get him where he want to be, he's going to play.”

It seems that neither Lil Wayne nor Keyshawn Johnson read The Boy Who Cried Wolf as kids. In fairness, there are accurate points being made. The Brooklyn Nets were already entrenched in bad optics and controversy because of Kyrie Irving, and the Philadelphia 76ers seemingly did renege on their verbal agreement with Harden. But to completely absolve the guard of all blame in these situations feels irresponsible at best.

He visibly looked checked-out during his last days with the Houston Rockets. Contractually-committed players holding an organization hostage because they are not getting their way is just not an acceptable way to handle conflict.

Moreover, the notion that James Harden will instantly be all kumbaya if he gets his wish is a slippery slope for anyone to navigate. If things were to fall apart with the Clippers, another historically unsuccessful organization, would Lil Wayne again find a way not to blame The Beard?

With ratings already struggling in this new-look Undisputed, takes like these could turn more viewers away. That being said, however, LA does have to seriously consider if trading for Harden is the best way to maximize the title window of its current core.

The 34-year-old was a fairly efficient scorer last season for the Sixers and averaged 10.7 assists per game. He can still have a significant impact. The question is, though, is his baggage just too heavy?