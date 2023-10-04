WAIKIKI, HI – Marcus Morris had a busy offseason for the LA Clippers. He was in a verbally agreed-upon trade between the Clippers, Boston Celtics, and Washington Wizards which LA pulled out of. Morris has also been the subject of trade talks since as well, most notably linked to the Philadelphia 76ers in what would be a trade for James Harden.

Through two days of Clippers training camp, no trade for Morris has materialized. The power forward who started 65 games for them last year is heading into camp with a new outlook on his role.

“I'm here, I'm a Clipper, I'm excited to get going,” Morris told members of the media on Wednesday, the second day of Clippers training camp. “It's a new season. Last year was last year. A lot of people like to live in the past. I like to live in the future. I like to live in the now. So I'm not really worried about last year, I'm worried about this year.”

Morris — along with Amir Coffey and the No. 30 overall pick in the 2023 draft — were to be traded to the Celtics in a deal that would bring Malcolm Brogdon to LA and Kristaps Porzingis to Boston. That deal fell apart about an hour before Porzingis' deadline to opt into the final year of his deal.

The Clippers were in trade talks all summer involving players like Chris Paul, Jrue Holiday, and James Harden, but were never able to agree on a deal. The players consistently named in those talks was Marcus Morris, who was unhappy with how last season ended and how his role diminished.

Still, Morris says the potential of being traded isn't a cloud hanging over his head. It doesn't change his relationship with the organization, who remains solely focused on competing for an NBA Championship.

“Nah man, it's a part of the game,” Morris added. “It's part of being a veteran. You go with the flow. If it happens, it happens. If it don’t, it don’t. Like I said, you know, I'm still a Clipper, I'm a Clipper until I'm not. I'm here to help the team in any capacity they need me in. It is what it is. I'm here and that was in the summer. I'm back, I'm ready to get started.”

On August 2nd, Marcus Morris took to Threads where he posted, ‘I wish I had my twitter. Bum ass clipper fans lol'

I thought this Marcus Morris post on Threads was fake but it’s there 😳 pic.twitter.com/J1dJLbnVD1 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) August 2, 2023

That tweet was met with a lot of pushback from Clippers fans, who had been incredibly critical and unhappy with Morris for months. On Wednesday, Morris addressed those that social media post.

“I’ll take that because I was being a little emotional at the time, you know what I'm saying. I was in my feelings. Rightfully so, they can have their opinions. I didn't play as well as I could have last year. You know, a lot of things went different, but rightfully so, man. You know, I just need to be better for the fan base, better for the fans. I think we all do as a whole, as a team, they deserve better. I think it is what it is. I said what I said, what I said. And the only thing I can do is just go out and play well for the ball and probe them wrong.”

Marcus Morris on calling Clippers fans ‘bum ass fans’ on Threads: “I’ll take that because I was being a little emotional at the time. I was on my feelings. Rightfully so, they can have their opinions. I didn’t play as well as I could have.” pic.twitter.com/HeRwQ3VqKj — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October 4, 2023

When asked if this is a place he wants to be, Marcus Morris said it was.

“Yeah, I'm here. I'm a professional, you know what I'm saying? I'm here, I'm doing my job. Like I said, whatever they need me to do, I'm going to do it.”

I asked Marcus Morris if he wants to be here on the Clippers. “Yeah I’m here. I’m gonna be a professional. I’m here, I’m gonna do my job. Whatever they need me to do, I’m gonna do.” pic.twitter.com/n0YF8mBBBP — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October 4, 2023

There had been no specific conversations regarding Morris' role with the team, but the team is entering training camp with one spot in the starting lineup open and a number of players who could fill it. Nicolas Batum, who has said in the past he has no interest in starting, and Robert Covington, who found minutes scarce last season, are both candidates for the starting spot.

Terance Mann is another player who could find himself in a starting role, especially if the team is content with sliding Kawhi Leonard to the power forward spot and Paul George to small forward.

“It's about being a veteran,” Morris said of his role. “You know, obviously, we all know my name has been in trade talks, we all know what's up. So, you know, just telling them I’m being a veteran, showing up, doing my job, and I'm a Clipper until I'm not. And if I'm still here and I'm going to do whatever it takes to help the team win.

“I’m a veteran man. I’ve been hearing noice my entire career, my entire life. I’m from north Philadelphia. This is like, hearing noise is really nothing. People have real problems in this world. I don’t care about that. That’s not a problem for me to hear somebody say I’m not this, I’m not that. I’m in the NBA. Everybody’s watching me, so shit is pretty cool. And I’m getting paid every first and 15th so I can’t complain.”

James Harden showed up to Philadelphia 76ers camp on Wednesday after missing the first day and media day. Harden still wants to be traded with the Clippers being his desired destination, but the Sixers are adamant they will not be trading Harden until the return helps them remain in championship contention.

The Clippers will have a few more days of practice before the team's first preseason game of the year against the Utah Jazz on Sunday afternoon.